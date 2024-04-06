Jermain Defoe eyes Sunderland manager role, Newcastle pursues Lloyd Kelly

Jermain Defoe , the former Sunderland striker and current Tottenham U18 coach, is interested in becoming the next Sunderland manager. Meanwhile, Newcastle is pursuing a move for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly , but negotiations are still ongoing.

Chris Smalling is reportedly suing his wealth managers for £750,000. Additionally, Newcastle has informed several academy players, including Michael Ndiweni and Amadou Diallo, that they will be released this summer.

