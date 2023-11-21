Jeremy Hunt to Prioritise Tax Cuts and Economic Growth in Autumn Statement

Jeremy Hunt will claim the economy is 'back on track' in an autumn statement that is expected to prioritise tax cuts and economic growth. The chancellor is expected to say the government's plan for the economy is 'working' but 'the work is not done' as he unveils measures to boost business investment by £20bn a year, cut tax and get more people into work.

Mr Hunt will also set out decisions to grow the economy, reduce debt and return inflation to the Bank of England target of 2% - building further on Mr Sunak's pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year. Politics news - latest: Tories 'running out of time' - so expect tax cuts After keeping coy about the prospect of tax cuts, they now appear to be firmly on the table as Mr Hunt vows to 'reject big government, high spending and high tax because we know that leads to less growth, not more'. But Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves claimed the Tories were the party of 'high tax', adding: 'Nothing the chancellor says or does in his autumn statement can change their appalling recor





