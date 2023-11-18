Jeremy Hunt to Decide on Income Tax Cut

Jeremy Hunt will make a last-minute decision this week about whether to cut income tax. Senior Treasury insiders said it is a call being made by the Chancellor and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, with everyone else 'locked out of the process' before the Autumn Statement is presented in Parliament on Wednesday.

Mr Hunt has, it is understood, agreed to lower National Insurance for self-employed workers , but a decision about income tax was 'going to the wire' after more positive economic news about the economy this weekend. The Chancellor , buoyed by a drop in Britain's inflation to 4.6 per cent, gave a hint of tax cuts to The Daily Telegraph yesterday when he said that the economy has 'turned the corner' – until recent days he had been more concerned about the likely impact a cut in income tax would have on inflatio





Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWS: Rishi Sunak told to be 'ruthless' and consider sacking Jeremy Hunt as chancellorLord Lansley suggested the prime minister could remove Mr Hunt to 'demonstrate change' ahead of the next election.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

THESUN: Martin Lewis urges Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to overhaul ‘unfair’ savings account to help first-time buy...MARTIN Lewis is urging Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to use his Autumn Statement to overhaul “unfair” aspects of lifetime ISAs. These savings accounts are often used by first-time buyers to ge…

Source: TheSun | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt distances himself from Home Secretary's criticism of Metropolitan PoliceRishi Sunak is still struggling to contain the fallout of Suella Braverman accusing the Metropolitan Police of having 'double standards' about how it manages protests.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

LBC: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt distances himself from Home Secretary's controversial comments on policingChancellor Jeremy Hunt has distanced himself from controversial comments about policing made by Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Source: LBC | Read more »

LBC: Suella Braverman Breaks Cover After Chancellor Jeremy Hunt Distances Himself from Controversial CommentsSuella Braverman has broken her cover for the first time after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt distanced himself from her comments about police bias over protests.

Source: LBC | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Martin Lewis calls for change to 'dead duck' first-time buyers savings schemeThe consumer champion is urging Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to 'fix the broken' Lifetime ISA scheme.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »