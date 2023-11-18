Jeremy Hunt threatens Universal Credit claimants with more severe sanctions

Jeremy Hunt is threatening millions of Universal Credit claimants with more severe sanctions. These sanctions include cutting access to free NHS prescriptions and legal aid , The Mirror reports. Under reforms announced on Thursday, November 17, the penalties will apply to people sanctioned for more than six months, who also face their claims being closed. Digital tools will also be used to "track" attendance at job fairs and interviews under the toughened sanctions regime, the government said.

The Chancellor unveiled the measure in the Government's Back to Work Plan with Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride. It comes as the Government also considers a real-terms cuts for millions of families struggling on benefits at the same time as cutting inheritance tax for some of the richest. The Treasury said "stricter sanctions" will be imposed for people "who should be looking for work but aren't





