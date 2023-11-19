Jeremy Hunt Faces Unrest from Conservative MPs over Inheritance Tax Cut

Jeremy Hunt could face unrest from Conservative MPs in former Labour heartlands in northern England if he cuts inheritance tax while reforming the welfare system. The Chancellor is said to be contemplating slashing inheritance tax by as much as half in next Wednesday's Autumn Statement. And he said on Saturday that he was contemplating "difficult decisions to reform the welfare state".

Economists have given the Chancellor a better-than-expected spending forecast, meaning that he has up to £10 billion more to spend on measures, which he could use to pay for the tax cut. Mr Hunt may be letting himself in for criticism from some quarters if he is seen to be reducing inheritance tax - a move likely to benefit the wealthy - while cutting welfare for working-aged adults. Mr Hunt told broadcasters in Milton Keynes: "You are going to have to wait until Wednesday to hear the decisions I take but one thing I want to be very clear about: there's no easy way to reduce the tax burden. "What we need to do is take difficult decisions to reform the welfare state





