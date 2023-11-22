HEAD TOPICS

Jeremy Hunt Announces Tax Cuts and Measures to Boost Economy

  • 📰 itvnews
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 22 sec. here
  • 9 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 36%
  • Publisher: 61%

Jeremy Hunt has announced tax cuts, welfare rule changes, and measures to increase employment. Statisticians predict minimal growth before the election and a temporary decline in living standards.

Jeremy Hunt, Tax Cuts, Welfare Rules, Employment, Economy, Growth, Living Standards

Jeremy Hunt has announced a raft of tax cuts, tighter welfare rules, and further measures aimed at getting more people into work. His two biggest announcements include cutting employee National Insurance by two percent and extending tax breaks for business investment. However, statisticians predict that there will be minimal growth leading up to the election and living standards are expected to fall before rising again.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ANDREW PIERCE: Liz Truss's Tories WON'T drink to Jeremy Hunt's tax grabANDREW PIERCE: Just hours after last week's rather unremarkable King's Speech, a group of 20 or so Tory MPs met to drown their sorrows.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

ANDREW PIERCE: Liz Truss's Tories WON'T drink to Jeremy Hunt's tax grabANDREW PIERCE: Just hours after last week's rather unremarkable King's Speech, a group of 20 or so Tory MPs met to drown their sorrows.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Jeremy Hunt to Decide on Income Tax CutJeremy Hunt is considering whether to cut income tax, with a decision expected to be made this week. The Chancellor and Prime Minister are leading the decision-making process, while Hunt has already agreed to lower National Insurance for self-employed workers. Positive economic news has influenced the decision, with the Chancellor hinting at tax cuts due to the improved state of the economy.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Jeremy Hunt Faces Unrest from Conservative MPs over Inheritance Tax CutJeremy Hunt could face unrest from Conservative MPs in former Labour heartlands in northern England if he cuts inheritance tax while reforming the welfare system.
Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt considers cutting income taxChancellor Jeremy Hunt has not ruled out cutting income tax in Wednesday's Autumn Statement, as he insisted economic growth was his priority.
Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt hints at possible tax cutsChancellor Jeremy Hunt suggests that an announcement regarding tax cuts may be imminent, as he expresses personal dissatisfaction with the tax burden. Conservatives are concerned about the party's image after raising post-Covid taxes.
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »