Jeremy Hunt announces tax cuts and benefit hikes to boost Brits' bank accounts

Millions of Brits will receive a boost to their bank accounts as Jeremy Hunt today announced tax cuts and benefit hikes to get Britain "back on track". He slashed National Insurance, boosted Universal Credit benefits and put up the minimum wage. But in a surprise twist, he also hiked hand rolled tobacco tax - with almost immediate effect - and warned benefits' Brits they should find a job within two years or face losing state handouts.

In today's Tory make-or-break Autumn Statement, the Chancellor cut National Insurance by two percentage points from 12% to 10%. The cut will impact 27 million Brits and will enable a worker on the average salary of £35,000 to save over £450





Jeremy Hunt considers full state pension triple lock boost in Autumn StatementJeremy Hunt is expecting to have billions of pounds in extra 'headroom' at the Autumn Statement but the figures are changing

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Cut Taxes and Boost Economy in Autumn StatementChancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to announce tax cuts and measures to boost the economy in his autumn statement, with the aim of improving the Tories' election chances. The statement will include reducing national insurance rates and making a tax break for companies investing in new machinery permanent. Individuals will also benefit from giveaways and measures to support business growth. The Chancellor's statement is expected to contain 110 growth measures.

Jeremy Hunt Announces Tax Cuts and Measures to Boost EconomyJeremy Hunt has announced tax cuts, welfare rule changes, and measures to increase employment. Statisticians predict minimal growth before the election and a temporary decline in living standards.

Jeremy Hunt's Budget Fails to Support First-Time BuyersRumours suggested that Jeremy Hunt's budget would focus on helping first-time buyers struggling with high house prices. However, he instead increased the Local Housing Allowance (LHA) and only extended the Government's guarantee scheme for first-time buyers. This decision highlights the Conservatives' usual support for homeownership.

Jeremy Hunt accused of 'demonising' disabled people with welfare changesJeremy Hunt has faced criticism for announcing welfare changes that will remove benefits from disabled people who do not seek employment. The chancellor aims to help the sick, disabled, and long-term unemployed find work through a £2.5bn plan. The work capability assessment will be reformed to provide more flexibility for individuals with health conditions and disabilities. Welfare recipients who do not secure a job within 18 months will be required to participate in mandatory work experience, while those who do not actively search for work for six months will have their benefits stopped.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement: What it means for youChancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement includes "110 measures to help grow the British economy", covering a variety of topics such as welfare and tax cuts. But what do these measures actually mean for you? Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled the measures on Wednesday as part of the Autumn Statement. The statement covers an array of measures, including national insurance cuts, supporting British businesses and changes to welfare. Here are the key points and highlights from the Autumn Statement: The economy and personal finances Increased benefits: The government has now increased Universal Credit and other benefits from April 2024 by 6.7 per cent in line with September's inflation figure. This will see an average increase of $470 for 5.5 million households next year Increased Local Housing Allowance rate: Local Housing Allowance rate will increase to the 30th percentile of local market rents. This means 1.6 million households will receive an average of £800 of support next year

