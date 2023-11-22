Jeremy Hunt accused of 'demonising' disabled people with welfare changes

Jeremy Hunt has been accused of 'demonising' disabled people after announcing sweeping welfare changes that will strip them of benefits if they don't look for a job. The chancellor said he wants to help the sick, disabled and long-term unemployed back into work under a £2.5bn plan aimed at tackling a current 'waste of potential' in the population.

Delivering his autumn statement, Mr Hunt quoted post-pandemic figures of more than seven million adults of working age, excluding students, who are not employed, despite a million vacancies in the economy. Politics live: Tax burden will still rise, forecasters say, despite national insurance cut To tackle this, he said the work capability assessment will be reformed 'to reflect greater flexibility and availability of home-working' to help people with health conditions and disabilities find jobs. The tougher regime will mean welfare recipients who do not get a job within 18 months will have to do mandatory work experience, while those who don't look for work for a six-month period will have benefits stoppe





