Jeremy Doku Keeps Calm After Being Kicked in Manchester Derby

Jeremy Doku suggested he had to display a calm mindset after he was petulantly kicked by Antony during Sunday's Manchester derby.

Manchester City came away from Old Trafford with the win on Sunday, having comfortably beaten Manchester United 3-0. Erling Haaland scored from the spot in the first half before doubling his side's lead shortly after the break. Phil Foden added the final touch with a close-range effort on 80 minutes.

United grew frustrated in the second half as an imperious City side kept possession at will, and substitute Antony took out his anger with a kick on Doku in added-time. The Belgian winger confronted his rival and the pair continued to exchange choice words.ALSO READ: Guardiola rejects United claim after City's comfortable derby win headtopics.com

Doku was able to leave the pitch victorious and after full-time, posted a picture of the clash on his social media. Alongside it, he wrote: "Stay calm... Manchester is blue". Antony was not the only player to lose their composure in the final minutes of the game, with United captain Bruno Fernandes also booked in added-time for a lunge on Doku. The Portuguese midfielder also injured himself when charging into a challenge on John Stones and was evidently frustrated.

After full-time, Roy Keane urged Erik ten Hag to strip Fernandes of the captaincy, adding: "He's whinging, he’s moaning, he’s throwing his arms up in the air constantly. From what I saw today, I would take that off him. headtopics.com

"Fernandes is a brilliant footballer, but in terms of captain material, he is the opposite from what I want in a captain."

