Jeremy Corbyn Mulls Launching New Left-Wing Political Party

You can accuse Jeremy Corbyn of many things – a lack of confidence isn’t one of them. One defeat at the ballot box is enough to see many politicians shuffle off into relative obscurity; Corbyn has been decisively rejected by the British public twice. Undeterred by his previous failures, the former Labour leader is now said to be mulling whether to launch a new left-wing political party and try again.

His political interests have long centered on foreign affairs matters that are usually utterly irrelevant in UK general elections. No longer. The war in Gaza has ensured that foreign policy looks set to be a bigger factor in this election than Just as significantly, more and more people are coming around to views on the Middle East that Corbyn has long championed. The appalling of Benjamin Netanyahu, following the killing of 1,200 Israelis by Hamas militants, has seen public opinion in the UK and elsewhere harden against Israel. At the same time, Sir Keir Starmer’s initial full-throated support for that country, followed by months in which he refused to back calls for a ceasefire, has alienated many on the left. Among, support for Labour has plummeted in the past six months. In 2019, 86 per cent of Muslims voter backed Labour. Now the figure stands at 60 per cent. Left-wing fury over Labour’s stance on Israel erupted from a long-running undercurrent of unease at what many of the party’s supporters see as Starmer’s rightward shift on all sorts of issue

