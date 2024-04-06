Jeremy Clarkson to deliver motivational speeches to American companies

Are your workers in need of a bit of uplifting? If so, would you pay petrolhead Jeremy Clarkson a somewhat hefty sum to come up with some words of encouragement? For I hear the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host has signed on with US agency AAE Speakers to deliver motivational speeches to American companies — starting from £158,000. 'His opinionated but humorous tongue-in-cheek writing and presenting style has often provoked a public reaction ,' AAE Speakers' website tells would-be clients.

It acknowledges: 'His actions, both privately and as a Top Gear presenter have also sometimes resulted in criticism from the media, politicians, pressure groups and the public.' The fee, they explain, is for him to fly to the US to spea

