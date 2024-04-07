Jeremy Clarkson's Partner's Leap Year Proposal Attempt Goes Awry

Jeremy Clarkson 's partner, Lisa Hogan , has shared a humorous tale about her leap year proposal attempt to the television personality that didn't quite go as planned. Lisa Hogan , the Irish-born former actress, has been in a relationship with the 63-year-old father of three since 2017, and also appears alongside him in his hit Amazon series, " Clarkson's Farm .

" In a recent interview, she recounted with a laugh how she tried to embrace the leap year tradition on February 29, where women often pop the question, but it seems Jeremy was blissfully unaware due to not wearing his hearing aids. In one of the episodes of "Clarkson's Farm," viewers are teased with the prospect of an engagement when Jeremy tells Lisa, "I've got a big surprise for you," while they stroll through a field. An eager Lisa, 51, responds, "Is it a proposal?" only to be met with Jeremy pretending he can't hear and instead showing her a revived fallen willow tree

Jeremy Clarkson Lisa Hogan Leap Year Proposal Relationship Clarkson's Farm Hearing Aids

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa HoganWho Wants To Be A Millionaire host Jeremy Clarkson is in a relationship with Lisa Hogan who became a fan-favourite with Clarkson's Farm viewers, but what else do we know?

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Jeremy Clarkson says 'it wasn't pretty' as beloved pet rushed to vetsJeremy Clarkson and girlfriend Lisa updated their fans on social media

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

ITV bosses offer Jeremy Clarkson a 'lifeline' despite calls to cancel the presenter after...Jeremy Clarkson announces series four of hit show Clarkson's Farm. JEREMY Clarkson has revealed he and his partner Lisa Hogan are heartbroken ahead of Christmas this year after Lisa's beloved horse died last week.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

ITV bosses offer Jeremy Clarkson a 'lifeline' despite calls to cancel the presenter after...Jeremy Clarkson announces series four of hit show Clarkson's Farm. JEREMY Clarkson has revealed he and his partner Lisa Hogan are heartbroken ahead of Christmas this year after Lisa's beloved horse died last week.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

ITV bosses offer Jeremy Clarkson a 'lifeline' despite calls to cancel the presenter after...Jeremy Clarkson announces series four of hit show Clarkson's Farm. JEREMY Clarkson has revealed he and his partner Lisa Hogan are heartbroken ahead of Christmas this year after Lisa's beloved horse died last week.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Jeremy Clarkson 'offered ITV lifeline' after Meghan Markle commentsHe's reportedly been given a 'lifeline'.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »