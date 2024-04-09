Jeremy Clarkson in Negotiations to Buy Cotswolds Tavern

He has helped transform views of agriculture with his hit television show Clarkson's Farm. Could Jeremy Clarkson now be about to do the same for the beleaguered pub trade? I ask because the petrolhead is said to be involved in negotiations about buying a tavern in the Cotswolds . The former Top Gear presenter is understood to be interested in snapping up the Coach and Horses Inn, in Bourton-on-the-Water, a picture-postcard village in Gloucestershire .

The 18th Century, grade II-listed building is a stone's throw from Hawkstone Brewery, where beer is produced using malted barley from his Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire. The site is listed by Stonegate Pub Partners for a retail partnership tenancy and has a turnover forecast of £370,000 per year. The talks are believed to be ahead of submitting a formal planning application to Cotswold District Council. A source claims Clarkson is interested in expanding the site and is having initial discussions about any highways implications his plans would hav

