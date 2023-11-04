Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About the Positive Influence Ben Affleck Has on Her Self-Perception

While introducing her latest JLo Beauty product, Beso Balm, the artist opened up about the positive influence Ben has had on her self-perception. "Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value," J.Lo revealed. The actress and singer expressed a newfound level of comfort in her relationship, a sentiment that resonates deeper than in her past liaisons, including her marriage to Marc Anthony and engagement to Alex Rodriguez
. With Ben, "I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else." Jennifer also reflected on her journey to self-love, saying, "I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically." She elaborated on this acceptance, encompassing her body, voice, choices, and even past mistakes, recognizing them as integral to her journey and identity. Amid her personal revelations, J.Lo is far from idle. Her ventures are as dynamic as her career, spanning from her beauty line to promoting the alcoholic beverage Delola. With creative energy in full swing, she is also celebrating her new album, "This Is Me... Now," and is involved in the film "Atlas," a sci-fi venture where an AI soldier concludes that ending humanity is the only solution to war. Jennifer has also given fans a glimpse into her nightly routine, adding a touch of glamour to the concept of beauty sleep
