Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Solo Outing in New York City

Jennifer Lopez showcased her toned figure in a casual ensemble as she enjoyed a solo outing in New York City on Saturday. The On The Floor hitmaker, 54 - who recently rebranded her This Is Me...Now tour amid weak ticket sales - was seen climbing into a parked vehicle to head to her next destination during the weekend excursion. The star donned a pair of dark brown, sculpted leggings as well as a matching, long-sleeved turtleneck top .

Lopez layered the comfy outfit with a light gray coat that was left unbuttoned at the front and to help keep her warm in the cooler temperatures. She slipped into a pair of white sneakers which were secured with laces and contained chunky soles on the botto

Jennifer Lopez Solo Outing New York City Casual Ensemble Leggings Turtleneck Top Light Gray Coat

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ben Affleck spotted with ex Jennifer Garner after he caught backlash for holding onto Jennifer Lopez...Ben Affleck takes the time to pick up two of his kids, Seraphina and Samuel from a skateboarding outing in LA. The seasoned actor kept it casual as he handled some Dad duties in the afternoon.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Ben Affleck spotted with ex Jennifer Garner after he caught backlash for holding onto Jennifer Lopez...Ben Affleck takes the time to pick up two of his kids, Seraphina and Samuel from a skateboarding outing in LA. The seasoned actor kept it casual as he handled some Dad duties in the afternoon.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Ben Affleck spotted with ex Jennifer Garner after he caught backlash for holding onto Jennifer Lopez...Ben Affleck takes the time to pick up two of his kids, Seraphina and Samuel from a skateboarding outing in LA. The seasoned actor kept it casual as he handled some Dad duties in the afternoon.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Jennifer Lopez, 54, poses in green see-through lingerie ahead of new Netflix movie...JLo's This is Me...Now suffering 'career low' fans say - and release 'can't be saved' despite long-list of A-list cameos

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Jennifer Lopez Looks Effortlessly Stylish While Househunting On The Upper East SideJennifer Lopez stepped out with Ben Affleck in New York on Saturday, March 30, wearing a classic New York look.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

New Icons of New York: Paa Joe's Art ExhibitionGhanaian artist Paa Joe collaborates with designer gallery Superhouse for an art exhibition in New York, showcasing his hand-carved wood coffins representing iconic symbols of the city.

Source: wallpapermag - 🏆 36. / 67 Read more »