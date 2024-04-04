Jennifer Hudson Rocks Multiple Outfits at iHeartRadio Music Awards

The singer made an appearance at the annual awards show rocking a silver sequin bodycon dress with feather detailing before changing into a nude-lined bodysuit with sparkling embellishments and a leather trench coat. Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX.

"Such a fun night celebrating music and reconnecting with old friends! Thank u @iheartradio!" she captioned the post which saw her posing with Meryl Streep, Jared Leto, Ice Spice and Lance Bass and AJ McLean. The look was inspired by Cher's iconic 1986 look that she wore to the Oscars, revealed Jennifer's stylist Maeve Reilly. "Had the honor of recreating one of Cher's iconic looks for Jennifer Hudson. And a little birdie told me she loved it, and my entire life was made." "Cher!!! The ICON that you are

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jennifer Hudson steps out at 2024 iHeartRadio Music AwardsJennifer Hudson rocked a stunning silver dress while hitting the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Jennifer Hudson's tragic family past and how it has shaped her todayThe singer is now fronting her own talk show

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Kate Hudson Opens GLAAD Media Awards with Thrilling PerformanceActress-turned-singer Kate Hudson opens the star-studded 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards with a thrilling performance of her single Talk About Love.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Kate Hudson Opens GLAAD Media Awards with Thrilling PerformanceActress-turned-singer Kate Hudson opens the star-studded 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards with a thrilling performance of her single Talk About Love.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Kate Hudson Opens GLAAD Media Awards with Thrilling PerformanceActress-turned-singer Kate Hudson opens the star-studded 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards with a thrilling performance of her single Talk About Love.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Jennifer Hudson REUNITES with her 'Dreamgirls sister' Beyonce in LAJennifer Hudson and her former Dreamgirls costar Beyoncé looked as radiant as ever as they reunited at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Monday.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »