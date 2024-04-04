Jennifer Hudson Rocks Multiple Outfits at iHeartRadio Music Awards

The singer made an appearance at the annual awards show rocking a silver sequin bodycon dress with feather detailing before changing into a nude-lined bodysuit with sparkling embellishments and a leather trench coat. Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX.
"Such a fun night celebrating music and reconnecting with old friends! Thank u @iheartradio!" she captioned the post which saw her posing with Meryl Streep, Jared Leto, Ice Spice and Lance Bass and AJ McLean. The look was inspired by Cher's iconic 1986 look that she wore to the Oscars, revealed Jennifer's stylist Maeve Reilly. "Had the honor of recreating one of Cher's iconic looks for Jennifer Hudson. And a little birdie told me she loved it, and my entire life was made." "Cher!!! The ICON that you are
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »