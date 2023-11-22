Jenna Ortega Reportedly Not Returning for Scream 7

Jenna Ortega will reportedly not be returning for the seventh installment of the Scream franchise. Deadline has reported that Ortega's departure from the Scream film was already in talks prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The outlet reports that the script for the sequel has yet to be complete, and Jenna will be heading to Ireland in April to film season two of Wednesday. That shoot is expected to go into the summer.

Deadline reports that her departure has nothing to do with co-star Melissa Barrera's recent firing over posts about the Israel-Hamas war. Melissa was fired from the upcoming Scream VII after sharing a series of pro-Palestine posts on her social media accounts. Jenna Ortega will reportedly not be returning for the seventh installment of the Scream franchise The actress, 33, who starred in the last two films in the horror franchise and had been about to shoot the next, has been dropped by production company Spyglass over what they said 'crossed the line into hate speec





