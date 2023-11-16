HEAD TOPICS

Jean-Claude Blanc: The Lionel Messi of Sports Business

DailyMailUK1 min.

Jean-Claude Blanc is highly regarded in the sports business industry for his expertise and interpersonal skills. He is seen as a strong contender for a permanent position and has a track record of delivering greatness in challenging situations.

Jean-Claude Blanc, Lionel Messi, Sports Business, Expertise, Interpersonal Skills, Greatness, Track Record

Jean-Claude Blanc is seen as a strong contender to be his permanent successor. England will struggle to win a trophy with Kalvin Phillips -As far as testimonies go, few come more complimentary for Jean-Claude Blanc than the words of Nice CEO Fabrice Boquet. 'He is a bit like the Lionel Messi of sports business,' he told L'Equipe. 'It is not only a question of expertise but of interpersonal skills. He brings his vision, his network, his calm, his experience.

' 'Stoic' is a word that sticks to Blanc, a character that can, at times, be too 'deferential' but is one that has a track record of inheriting messy situations and delivering greatness. 'He is extremely competent and he embodies everything I like on a human level, with real values,' Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivère once said. 'He is frank, humble, efficient, pleasant on a daily basis. Jean-Claude ticks all the boxe

United Kingdom Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.