Jealous Father Smashes £300,000 Rolls-Royce in Drunken Rampage

A jealous father smashed up a stranger's exclusive £300,000 Rolls-Royce with a shovel in a drunken rampage 'driven by envy'. The father-of-four had taken a 'cocktail of drink and drugs' when he spotted the flashy Rolls-Royce Cullinan as he walked past the car park of the Magic Bean Company's wealthy owner. Prosecutor Brian Simpson said Bounds was captured on CCTV in the compound of the Swansea-based drive-thru coffee business. Bounds was jailed for 22 months with a previously imposed eight-month suspended sentence being added on top, with the judge saying there was an element of 'envy over the value and prestigious nature of the vehicle'. Some £110,000 worth of damage was caused when Bounds attacked it with a shovel, with the flashy motor being off the road for the last year. The coffee shop entrepreneur arrived for work to discover the luxury car had been vandalised with every window smashed. A shovel with blood on the handle was found nearby - and a DNA sample matched Bounds. Swansea Crown Court heard the damage is going to cost more than £110,000 to repair with the Rolls-Royce off the road for around a year as some parts such as window frames will have to be specially manufactured

WATCH: Nightmare for Chelsea! Bryan Mbeumo rolls the ball into an empty net with Robert Sanchez way up the pitch as Brentford catch desperate Blues on the breakBrentford sealed a third successive Premier League win at Stamford Bridge with a remarkable last-gasp goal on Saturday.

Friends Actor Matthew Perry's Cause of Death Under InvestigationThe Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the cause of death of actor Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing on the sitcom Friends. His body was found in a hot tub at his home, and further investigation is required to determine the cause of death.