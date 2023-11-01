Jay-Z talks Blue Ivy's 'frightened' reaction to performing with mom Beyoncé

However, the Grammy winner admitted that his firstborn was quite "nervous" and "frightened" ahead of the first show, and that as a result, he watched with "goosebumps" as she got up on stage.Jay Z (real name: Shawn Carter) said: "You know she came out to 880,000 people, she's 11, so she's nervous. I know her, so I know how nervous she was, you know, I know how frightened she was. But she wanted to do it.

"She wanted to do it the first night, and we were like, okay, if this is something you want to do, you can't just go out there. You've got to work with the dancers. And I watched her work hard. She had a little ice pack thing on her back some days.

Jay was in the audience most nights during the Renaissance Tour, joined by the couple's youngest daughter Rumi, six, who even held up a handmade banner saying 'Go Blue!' during one of her older sister's earlier performances in Paris. headtopics.com

Another proud family member watching in the audience most nights was Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mom and Blue's grandmother.Tina regularly shared footage of her granddaughter performing on her Instagram account with encouraging words and proud tributes.

She also revealed last week that her granddaughter is persuading her to join her on stage during the next tour!The 69-year-old opened up about the 11-year-old's rising fame and talents during a star-studded gala held in New York City on Monday October 23. headtopics.com

Tina was talking to Page Six at The Angel Ball, telling the outlet, "Blue tells me all the time, 'Grandma, you should come up there…' And I'm like. 'When am I going to find time to practice?' Because, you know, us old folks got to practice a lot longer than them. She learned it in like a week.

