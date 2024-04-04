Jay-Z's Made in America Festival Cancelled for Second Consecutive Year

Jay-Z's Made in America Festival has been cancelled for the second consecutive year. On Wednesday, the Philly-based festival announced in a statement on social media that it would 'not take place in 2024.' 'Since its inception, this groundbreaking festival has celebrated music & community – from creating a space for fans to connect, to uplifting local small businesses & shining a light on important causes,' the organizers explained.

'It has strived for accessibility, eliminating barriers through affordable tickets and location.' The coordinators continued: 'As purveyors of change, the Made In America executive production team is reimagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we d

