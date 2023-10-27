Jay-Z reveals the true meaning behind Blue Ivy's name and what he and Beyonce wanted to call her

have unique monikers made for stardom and the rapper has now revealed the meaning behind their oldest daughter's - and it might surprise you.In fact, it wasn't even the chosen name they had for the 11-year-old during Beyonce's nine-month pregnancy.When asked where the unusual name originated, Jay-Z revealed the sweet reasoning behind it. "Her name was meant to be Brooklyn," he said as Gayle looked surprised.we used to call her the little blueberry.

Jay-Z continued: "It was a nickname. For nine months we were saying look at little blueberry. It was natural. Then we took the berry off and stuck with Blue."He didn't elaborate on the Ivy part of her name, but it has been reported that her second name refers to the roman numerals IV.They both have birthdays on the fourth of the month, and not to forget Beyonce’s 2011 album, her fourth, called, 4.

Gayle asked the award-winning musician if his kids think he's cool and Blue was thrust to the forefront of the conversation.he said. "But I catch her in the corner. You know now she asks me if I think this is cool, like my opinion on the sneakers she's wearing. She's come back. headtopics.com

"There was a time where she was like 'Dad!' I was like 'I'm cool! I don't know what you're saying. At your house, your parents are cool!"Blue has been creating her own fan base over the years and never-more-so than now that she is joining her mom on stage during herTalking about Beyonce's latest tour, he told Gayle: "My wife, I know how hard she works. For me, this is her best tour. It's hard to compare them as they all have their different things.

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy has the most adorable nickname used by her family as they praise pre-teen

Meet the Carters... on date night! Tiffany & Co. releases another advertisement with Jay-Z, Beyonce, and their daughter Blue Ivy. The ad took place in the back of a vehicle made to look like it was cruising NYC.

