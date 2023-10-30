Jay Rodriguez's Late Equaliser Ruled Out for Offside After VAR Review

Jay Rodriguez's late equaliser for Burnley was ruled out for offside - after over five minutes of deliberation from VAR.Dermot Gallagher on Ref Watch:'The referee, in only his second Premier League game, had to stand there for five minutes and 20 seconds.

He did exceptionally well.'But it did take an awful long time. The lines were drawn in the wrong place the first time, VAR wasn't happy and had them recalibrated. 'But they did get the right decision. There were only 27 centimetres so that's how tight it was - but it was offside.'

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola claims maiden Premier League win over BurnleyVideo assistant referee David Coote needed six minutes before he decided to rule out a late effort by Jay Rodriguez . Read more ⮕

Qualifying Underway at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez for 2023 Mexican Grand PrixFP3 suggests a wide-open field behind Max Verstappen, with Alex Albon impressing in the Williams. Q1 sees Albon struggling with worn tires and Verstappen facing an investigation for impeding. Late yellow flag wrecks flying laps, resulting in Norris, Sargeant, Stroll, Magnussen, and Ocon being eliminated. Hamilton and Sargeant face investigations for failing to slow under yellow flags. Q2 sees Hamilton take P1, with Zhou, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Alonso, and Tsunoda being eliminated. Read more ⮕