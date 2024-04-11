Jay Leno Returns to Late Night Show Building

Jay Leno returned to the building where he hosted the Late Night show for 16 years before moving to LA. He expressed his nostalgia and memories of the place. The reunion was a result of a shocking incident that occurred in 2009 when NBC offered Jay a primetime slot before Conan O'Brian.

However, both shows received low ratings, leading to Jay being moved back to his late night slot. This caused dissent from Conan and his crew, eventually leading to Conan's departure from NBC.

