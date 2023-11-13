Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham Reunite for Powerful Duet at Benefit Concert

Jason Sudeikis has reunited with his Ted Lasso co-star Hannah Waddingham for a powerful duet of the A Star Is Born track, Shallow. The duo took the stage at Thundergong!, a benefit concert held by Sudeikis which raises funds for uninsured and underinsured amputees. Video of the moment shows Jason initially starting off the track with Will Forte, 53, before Hannah, an accomplished singer and musical theatre vet, jumped in with her powerful vocals.
'There's no one else I'd rather do this song with,' Jason, 48, told Will, before beginning the track. Just as Will was about to begin singing, Hannah, 49, appeared on stage. Her adoring fans roared with delight as she serenaded the moving love song with her goosebump-inducing voice. Hit it! Jason Sudeikis has reunited with his Ted Lasso co-star Hannah Waddingham for a powerful duet of the A Star Is Born track, Shallow Meanwhile, poor Will looked playfully dejected after being pushed aside by Hannah. In the background, Will could be seen attempting to reason with hi
