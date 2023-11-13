Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham Reunite for Powerful Duet at Benefit Concert

Jason Sudeikis has reunited with his Ted Lasso co-star Hannah Waddingham for a powerful duet of the A Star Is Born track, Shallow. The duo took the stage at Thundergong!, a benefit concert held by Sudeikis which raises funds for uninsured and underinsured amputees. Video of the moment shows Jason initially starting off the track with Will Forte, 53, before Hannah, an accomplished singer and musical theatre vet, jumped in with her powerful vocals.

'There's no one else I'd rather do this song with,' Jason, 48, told Will, before beginning the track. Just as Will was about to begin singing, Hannah, 49, appeared on stage. Her adoring fans roared with delight as she serenaded the moving love song with her goosebump-inducing voice. Hit it! Jason Sudeikis has reunited with his Ted Lasso co-star Hannah Waddingham for a powerful duet of the A Star Is Born track, Shallow Meanwhile, poor Will looked playfully dejected after being pushed aside by Hannah. In the background, Will could be seen attempting to reason with hi

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

METROUK: Jason Manford's jaw-dropping CCTV footage must be seen to be believedIncredible scenes.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: Jason Manford's jaw-dropping CCTV footage must be seen to be believedIncredible scenes.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Olivia Wilde is every inch the supportive fan as she cheers on the Los Angeles Lakers while John...Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis proudly attend and cheer from the sidelines at their son's soccer game on a sunny weekend in Los Angeles, CA. Both actors do their best to co-parent while amicably divorced.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

METROUK: I pledged to go on 50 first dates in 2023 – here's how it wentFrom icks and no shows to rom-com worthy supermarket meet cutes, Hannah Zaslawski has had quite the year.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: I pledged to go on 50 first dates in 2023 – here's how it wentFrom icks and no shows to rom-com worthy supermarket meet cutes, Hannah Zaslawski has had quite the year.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Danny Cipriani, 36, SPLITS from wife Victoria, 42, after two years of marriage following a series of...Lizzie Cundy says Danny Cipriani helped her through split from ex-husband Jason. The showbiz guru praised the footballer, who she admitted 'hadn't received the best press at times', for showing her her feminine side again.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »