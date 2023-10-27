Jason Segel Spotted with New Girlfriend Kayla Randsomski in Los Angeles

Jason Segel, the 43-year-old actor known for his role in How I Met Your Mother, was seen for the first time with his new girlfriend Kayla Randsomski, 32, in Los Angeles. The couple enjoyed Halloween Horror Nights at the Universal Studios theme park, holding hands and looking very much in love. Jason wore a striped green cardigan and khaki trousers, while Kayla, who is an actress, dancer, and assistant director, looked chic in a pink jumpsuit. Their chemistry was undeniable, although it is unclear how they met or when they started dating. Kayla's recent acting credits include Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Read more:

DailyMailCeleb »

Jason Segel Spotted with New Girlfriend Kayla Randsomski in Los AngelesJason Segel, the 43-year-old actor known for his role in How I Met Your Mother, was seen for the first time with his new girlfriend Kayla Randsomski, 32, in Los Angeles. The couple enjoyed Halloween Horror Nights at the Universal Studios theme park, holding hands and looking very much in love. Read more ⮕

Jason Segel Spotted with New Girlfriend Kayla Randsomski in Los AngelesJason Segel, the 43-year-old actor known for his role in How I Met Your Mother, was seen for the first time with his new girlfriend Kayla Randsomski, 32, in Los Angeles. The couple enjoyed Halloween Horror Nights at the Universal Studios theme park, holding hands and looking very much in love. Read more ⮕

Jason Cundy mocks Newcastle following Champions League defeat to Borussia DortmundNewcastle's Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund delivered the expected brilliant atmosphere, but it's been suggested the Magpies players let that get the better of them, as the German side snatched a 1-0 win. Read more ⮕

Celeb SAS' Jason Fox enjoys Jordan honeymoon with new wifeCelebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins instructor Jason Fox rode camels in the desert and covered himself in mud during his incredible honeymoon in Jordan with his wife Jules Hawkins Read more ⮕

Shrewsbury Town's Jason Sraha expected to be fit for Wigan clashShrewsbury Town boss Matt Taylor says Jason Sraha is expected to be fit for the clash against Wigan tomorrow. Read more ⮕

NBA great Jason Kidd becomes part owner of USL’s Oakland RootsKidd is the latest Bay Area celebrity to become part owner of the Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club — Oakland’s lone committed franchise. Read more ⮕