Jason Mark Tarry appointed as chairman of John Lewis Partnership

As a teenager not much might have been expected of Jason Mark Tarry , who failed his maths GCSE and came from a family where no one had ever been to university. But he overcame the obstacles to finish his A-levels, get a degree in business studies and join Tesco 's graduate scheme before rising up the ranks over a 34-year period. Mr Tarry, 56, joined Tesco in 1990 and held roles at Britain's biggest supermarket such as bakery category director, chief product officer and clothing chief executive.

Then in 2018 he was promoted to chief executive - spending six years running its operations in the UK and Ireland and guiding the business through the pandemic. Now, the married father-of-three is set to take over as the next £1.1million-a-year chairman of the John Lewis Partnership after Sharon White decided to step down. Mr Tarry's appointment comes amid a key period for beleaguered John Lewis, as the historic chain continues to undergo a major turnaround programme which has seen store closures, job cuts and expansion into new business areas such as housing. Its stores, long favoured by the middle class, were already facing competition from online rivals before Covid-19 - and the cost of living crisis heaped on more pressure. Dame Sharon eventually oversaw a return to profit in 2023 after three years of losse

Jason Mark Tarry Chairman John Lewis Partnership Tesco Appointment Turnaround Program

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John Lewis: Tesco veteran Jason Tarry announced as new partnership chairmanMr Tarry is to take over from the shortest-serving chair in John Lewis's history.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

John Lewis' spring dress that 'skims the body' is back in stockOne shopper said: 'Every time I tried to order it, it was out of stock! Very popular obviously. John Lewis kept me up to date with restocking and I'm so glad I persevered'

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

5 best sofa in a box companies: John Lewis, M&S, Argos & moreCompact, convenient, and speedy delivery – a sofa in a box is the dream for movers and renters

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Oscar Piastri reveals sign of Lewis Hamilton ‘respect’ pointed out by Mark WebberThey may have crashed twice in 2023 but Mark Webber reckons Lewis Hamilton respects Oscar Piastri.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

John Lewis Partnership: Retail giant returns to profit but staff still miss out on bonusRetail giant the John Lewis Partnership has revealed a return to annual profit, but said it would not hand out a staff bonus once again.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

John Lewis' 'gorgeous summer wedding guest dress' is 'flattering''I generally don't like buying dresses as I feel nothing fits or looks quite right on me but this is one of the best dresses I have ever bought.'

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »