Jason Mark Tarry appointed as chairman of John Lewis Partnership

As a teenager not much might have been expected of Jason Mark Tarry , who failed his maths GCSE and came from a family where no one had ever been to university. But he overcame the obstacles to finish his A-levels, get a degree in business studies and join Tesco 's graduate scheme before rising up the ranks over a 34-year period. Mr Tarry, 56, joined Tesco in 1990 and held roles at Britain's biggest supermarket such as bakery category director, chief product officer and clothing chief executive.
Then in 2018 he was promoted to chief executive - spending six years running its operations in the UK and Ireland and guiding the business through the pandemic. Now, the married father-of-three is set to take over as the next £1.1million-a-year chairman of the John Lewis Partnership after Sharon White decided to step down. Mr Tarry's appointment comes amid a key period for beleaguered John Lewis, as the historic chain continues to undergo a major turnaround programme which has seen store closures, job cuts and expansion into new business areas such as housing. Its stores, long favoured by the middle class, were already facing competition from online rivals before Covid-19 - and the cost of living crisis heaped on more pressure. Dame Sharon eventually oversaw a return to profit in 2023 after three years of losse
