Jason Donovan undergoes dramatic transformation for The Rocky Horror Show

Jason Donovan looked unrecognisable as he underwent a dramatic transformation to become Frank N Furter in The Rocky Horror Show . The actor and singer, 55, who shot to fame back in the eighties as Neighbours hearthrob Scott Robinson, has now shown that he can still do it all. Jason ditched his short blonde locks for a longer, darker ‘do to portray the character in the well-loved musical. He joined Dylan Alcott at the media call for The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Wednesday.

The pair were in character promoting the new season of the production which is playing at Sydney's Theatre Royal. Jason has stepped back into the high heels of Frank-N-Furter in the iconic musical. Jason looked edgy in a corset and fishnet suspenders, along with a pair of high heels. Then another costume saw him look sensational in a red corset ensemble with a biker jacket. The star sported some dramatic make-up consisting of red lipstick, false lashes and smokey eyeshado

