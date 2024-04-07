Jarrad Branthwaite provides update on future amid Manchester United transfer links

Jarrad Branthwaite provided an update on his future at Everton following the Toffees' 1-0 win over Burnley on Saturday afternoon. The 21-year-old defender has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United recently, as Erik ten Hag hopes to further bolster his backline this summer.
Branthwaite, who sees his contract at Goodison Park expire in 2027, has featured 28 times in the Premier League this season, helping Sean Dyche's side escape relegation to the Championship despite a points deduction. The England Under-21 international's impressive performances have reportedly caught the eye of a number of clubs, one of which is the Reds. The Manchester Evening News understands that the youngster tops the club's shortlist heading into the summer transfer window. READ MORE: Man United injury latest as Erik ten Hag faces defensive headache vs Liverpool READ MORE: Erik Ten Hag future latest as Julian Nagelsmann and Gareth Southgate 'efforts made' Despite catching Ten Hag's eye, Branthwaite has insisted that he remains focused on winning games for Everton before assessing his options in the summer. When quizzed on speculation over his future, the Cumbria-born stopper said: "You have just got to block it all out. "I think if you focus on the outside stuff, you get distracted from what you need to do on the pitch. For me now, until the end of the season, I am just focussed on winning games for Everton
