Jared Hodgkiss' Header Secures Win for AFC Telford United

Kevin Wilkin praised Jared Hodgkiss for his match-winning header in AFC Telford United's 2-1 win against Bromsgrove Sporting. Despite being dominated by the home side, Hodgkiss, one of the smallest players on the pitch, scored the winning goal with five minutes left.

Wilkin expressed surprise at seeing him in the penalty area but commended his conduct and professionalism. Hodgkiss' crucial goal was celebrated by the entire club.

