Japanese Grand Prix to take place in April for the first time

For the first time in the event's history, the Japanese Grand Prix takes place in April , with Suzuka hosting the fourth round of the 2024 F1 season this weekend. Last time out in Australia, Carlos Sainz led Ferrari to an impressive one-two after the Spaniard returned from appendix surgery and ended Max Verstappen 's winning run. Verstappen had won the previous nine races but suffered his first retirement for two years due to a brake issue.
However, many people believe the Dutchman would not have won the race, or certainly not easily, had he made the chequered flag. Stream every F1 race with NOW Sports Month MembershipListen to the Sky Sports F1 PodcastGet Sky Sports F1 | Get Sky Sports on WhatsAppLando Norris's third place at Albert Park meant he became the driver with the most podiums (14) without a win in F1 and McLaren should be strong once again in Suzuk
Verstappen sets the pace in first practice for Japanese Grand PrixRed Bull driver Max Verstappen takes the lead in the first practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix, while Williams faces more difficulties. Verstappen's time of 1:20.056 puts him at the top of the timesheets, with teammate Sergio Perez close behind. The session was interrupted by a crash from Logan Sargeant.
