Japanese Court Dismisses Lawsuit by Death Row Inmates

An execution room at the Tokyo detention house taken during a media tour conducted by Japan ’s Justice Ministry on Aug. 27, 2010.
Not informing inmates of their impending execution until just hours before has long been criticized by international human rights organizations for lacking empathy.
Two anonymous inmates filed the suit in 2021, arguing that being informed of executions only hours before violates Article 31 of thereports that the inmates also argued that same-day notice violates Article 13’s guarantee of human dignity. The plaintiffs sought some 22 million yen in damages to their mental health because of the uncertainty and stress the hasty notices bring.
Japan Death Row Inmates Lawsuit Execution Short-Notice Practice Compensation Mental Suffering Human Rights
