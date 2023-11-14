Japan's Prime Minister Visits Philippine Coastguard Vessel

Kishida Fumio, Japan's prime minister, visited the largest vessel in the Philippine coastguard's fleet, which was built by Japanese shipbuilders with loans from Japan's government. He promised more aid to boost the Philippines' defences and agreed to start talks on a new pact for bilateral security cooperation. Mr Kishida declared that ties between the two countries had entered a 'golden age'.

