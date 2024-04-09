Japan's Foreign Minister Visits White House to Strengthen Security Alliance with the United States

Japan 's Foreign Minister , Kishida Fumio , is closely monitoring conflicts around the world and their implications for Japan 's security. He believes that if Russia succeeds in Ukraine , it will send the wrong signal to Asia . As a result, he will be visiting the White House on April 10th to discuss deepening defence and security cooperation between Japan and the United States .

This visit is seen as evidence of the evolving Asian alliances and an attempt to protect these relationships from potential damage by Donald Trump if he is re-elected. Japan is part of the 'hub-and-spokes' system, which includes bilateral treaties with the United States, South Korea, Australia, the Philippines, and Thailand. Under President Biden, the United States aims to strengthen these alliances to counter China's rise, a move that has been largely supported by Japan

