Japan's Foreign Minister Visits White House to Strengthen Security Alliance with the United States

Japan 's Foreign Minister , Kishida Fumio , is closely monitoring conflicts around the world and their implications for Japan 's security. He believes that if Russia succeeds in Ukraine , it will send the wrong signal to Asia . As a result, he will be visiting the White House on April 10th to discuss deepening defence and security cooperation between Japan and the United States .
This visit is seen as evidence of the evolving Asian alliances and an attempt to protect these relationships from potential damage by Donald Trump if he is re-elected. Japan is part of the 'hub-and-spokes' system, which includes bilateral treaties with the United States, South Korea, Australia, the Philippines, and Thailand. Under President Biden, the United States aims to strengthen these alliances to counter China's rise, a move that has been largely supported by Japan
Japan Foreign Minister Kishida Fumio White House Security Alliance United States Asia Conflicts Russia Ukraine Asian Alliances Donald Trump Re-Election Hub-And-Spokes System Bilateral Treaties South Korea Australia Philippines Thailand President Biden China's Rise
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »
North Korea says Japan’s prime minister proposed summit with leader Kim Jong UnMr Kim’s sister and senior official, Kim Yo Jong, made the comments in a state media dispatch on Monday.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
North Korea says Japan’s prime minister proposed summit with leader Kim Jong UnMr Kim’s sister and senior official, Kim Yo Jong, made the comments in a state media dispatch on Monday.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »