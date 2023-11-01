January Jones shares rare glimpse of son Xander with her appearance transformation

this year by breaking out a costume that's both foreign and thoroughly relatable – and putting the spotlight on her family at the same time.

The actress and model, 45, dressed up as her son Xander this year, shedding some insight into her rarely-seen child's personality through her mannerisms. She took to her Instagram Stories with a glimpse of her look, posing with her face scrunched up in thought in a move to imitate the 12-year-old's behavior.

Jenna Bush Hager reveals her son's unexpected reaction to her Halloween transformation with Today co-starsMeryl Streep and Don Gummer's 4 children: from their movie roles to who they're married to Get to know all about the Only Murders in the Building actress' four kids, Henry, Mamie, Grace, and LouisaBeyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy headed to the big screen as famous mom makes highly-anticipated announcement headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: hellomag »

Brendan Rodgers plotting Celtic January clearout as boss gets scalpel outRodgers says his ideal squad size is 25 but currently has 32 senior players at his disposal. Read more ⮕

Leeds United transfer rumours with Wilfried Gnonto January updateAll of the latest Leeds United transfer headlines including reports on Italy international Wilfried Gnonto and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips Read more ⮕

‘I’ve had no job offer’ insists departing Australia coach Eddie JonesRugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh says they have reached a ‘sensible’ agreement after accepting Jones’ resignation. Read more ⮕

‘I’ve had no job offer’ insists departing Australia coach Eddie JonesRugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh says they have reached a ‘sensible’ agreement after accepting Jones’ resignation. Read more ⮕

Pundit verdict on Kalvin Phillips joining Liverpool in January after Sky revealThe inside track on the football stories that matter Read more ⮕

Agbonlahor shares ‘100%’ verdict on Aaron Ramsdale quitting Arsenal in JanuaryThe inside track on the football stories that matter Read more ⮕