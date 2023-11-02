Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec planning emotional family reunion with 'miracle' Lyra

The dancer also praised their loved ones for helping the couple with childcare, which is not always easy to juggle alongside their work schedules. Aljaz is taking a career breakOn the subject of the lessons she's learnt as a parent, Janette told Prima: "Number one, love is the most important thing to give your child and, number two, you need to plan. You can no longer wing anything. We're lucky our families will come over to help us with Lyra.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: HELLOMAG »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OK_MAGAZİNE: Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec share hope for sibling for LyraJust three months on since they became parents for the first time, Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec have revealed their desire to have another child

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reveal future baby plans after welcoming daughter LyraThe Strictly Come Dancing stars are already talking about baby number two

Source: hellomag | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Aljaz Skorjanec says 'it was special' after Janette Manrara 'first' in a yearThe former Strictly professional dancers have had quite the few months since becoming parents for the first time

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Aljaz Skorjanec makes surprise return to Strictly after welcoming baby daughter with wife Janette ManraraThe professional dancer made an appearance on sister show It Takes Two

Source: hellomag | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Man facing charges from night Lyra McKee killed has bail varied for HalloweenJoseph Patrick Barr is one of a number of men charged with offences arising from a riot in the Creggan area in April 2019

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

BBCNEWSNI: Lyra McKee: Riot accused can attend Halloween festivalJoseph Patrick Barr is charged with offences relating to rioting on the night journalist Lyra McKee was killed.

Source: BBCNewsNI | Read more »