Jan Kath Opens New Gallery and Showroom in Kathmandu

Jan Kath has opened a new gallery and showroom in Kathmandu, showcasing the craft and creative process behind its stunning pieces. The Rug + Art Space is the culmination of the company's work in Nepal since 1998. Founder Jan Kath has a strong connection to Kathmandu and credits his father, a carpet dealer, for his knowledge and passion for quality and techniques. Nepal has played a significant role in the brand's development and Kath's creative practice.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: WALLPAPERMAG »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEEDSNEWS: The Style Attic Leeds: Business opens new boutique in Swillington after transforming former laundretteA much-loved Leeds boutique has opened a new shop after transforming a former laundrette.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »

WALLPAPERMAG: FoundRae Opens New Store in DallasFoundRae, a jewelry label, has opened a new store in Dallas, Texas. The store is located in The Conservatory and occupies a historic former drugstore. The 500 sq ft space is designed to showcase FoundRae's love of individuality and self-expression.

Source: wallpapermag | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Coronation Street's Bernie Winter Faces Heartbreak as Son's Illness Takes a Devastating TurnCoronation Street actress Jane Hazlegrove, who plays Bernie Winter, opens up about her character's emotional storyline as her son is diagnosed with a life-limiting disease.

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

BRİTİSHVOGUE: Founder of Spazio Leone Opens First Restaurant in HackneyGennaro Leone, the founder of Spazio Leone, is opening his first restaurant in Hackney. He emphasizes the importance of every element in a restaurant, from food to design.

Source: BritishVogue | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: Leeds jobs: Exemplar Health Care opens recruitment for £7.7m care home Hillside Court in BeestonA new £7.7million Leeds care home has opened recruitment.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »