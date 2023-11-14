HEAD TOPICS

Jan Kath Opens New Gallery and Showroom in Kathmandu

wallpapermag1 min.

Jan Kath has opened a new gallery and showroom in Kathmandu, showcasing the craft and creative process behind its stunning pieces. The Rug + Art Space is the culmination of the company's work in Nepal since 1998.

Jan Kath, Gallery, Showroom, Kathmandu, Craft, Creative Process, Rug + Art Space, Nepal, Development, Creative Practice

Jan Kath has opened a new gallery and showroom in Kathmandu, showcasing the craft and creative process behind its stunning pieces. The Rug + Art Space is the culmination of the company's work in Nepal since 1998. Founder Jan Kath has a strong connection to Kathmandu and credits his father, a carpet dealer, for his knowledge and passion for quality and techniques. Nepal has played a significant role in the brand's development and Kath's creative practice.

United Kingdom Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEEDSNEWS: The Style Attic Leeds: Business opens new boutique in Swillington after transforming former laundretteA much-loved Leeds boutique has opened a new shop after transforming a former laundrette.
Source: LeedsNews | Read more »

WALLPAPERMAG: FoundRae Opens New Store in DallasFoundRae, a jewelry label, has opened a new store in Dallas, Texas. The store is located in The Conservatory and occupies a historic former drugstore. The 500 sq ft space is designed to showcase FoundRae's love of individuality and self-expression.
Source: wallpapermag | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Coronation Street's Bernie Winter Faces Heartbreak as Son's Illness Takes a Devastating TurnCoronation Street actress Jane Hazlegrove, who plays Bernie Winter, opens up about her character's emotional storyline as her son is diagnosed with a life-limiting disease.
Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

BRİTİSHVOGUE: Founder of Spazio Leone Opens First Restaurant in HackneyGennaro Leone, the founder of Spazio Leone, is opening his first restaurant in Hackney. He emphasizes the importance of every element in a restaurant, from food to design.
Source: BritishVogue | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: Leeds jobs: Exemplar Health Care opens recruitment for £7.7m care home Hillside Court in BeestonA new £7.7million Leeds care home has opened recruitment.
Source: LeedsNews | Read more »