Jamuna Tudu: The Lady Tarzan fighting against deforestation in India

Jamuna Tudu risked her life when she raised an environmentalist army of 10,000 women to protect trees from India’s violent timber ‘mafia’. She has given a new lease of life to about 50 hectares of forest that had been destroyed and formed an association of 10,000 women to fight against future devastation. Ms Tudu comes from an indigenous tribal community and was born to a poor farming family in Jharkhand’s neighbouring state, Odisha.

