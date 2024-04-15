Jamie Redknapp predicts thrilling Premier League title race

Jamie Redknapp has shared his Premier League title prediction after the latest round of results went in Manchester City 's favour. Pep Guardiola's side defeated Luton Town 5-1 at the Etihad, while title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal both fell to home defeats against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa , respectively. Eberechi Eze netted Palace's winner, while Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins struck late at the Emirates.

Former Villa captain Jack Grealish, who arrived from Villa Park for £100million in 2021, reacted to the win by responding to Watkins' post on Instagram. He replied with two top emojis and a sky-blue heart, acknowledging how Watkins had helped City's title bid. READ MORE: Manchester United reject gives Man City huge title boost after Liverpool heroics READ MORE: Man City get second massive Premier League title boost after Arsenal and Liverpool results City are top of the Premier League table, two points ahead of the Gunners and Reds. They face a demanding schedule as they prepare for their return leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday. That will be followed by an FA Cup semi-final with Chelsea at the weekend before returning to league action. Speaking on Sky Sports, Redknapp is excited for what the next few weeks will bring and has predicted the title race to go down to the wire. "For me, it is the best title race; this one just feels extra special," the former Reds midfielder said. "I have a feeling it might go down to goal difference.

