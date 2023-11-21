Jamie Lynn Spears gets serenaded by campmates on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! viewers were left in stitches during Monday's episode when Jamie Lynn Spears was serenaded by her fellow campmates. The singer, 32, broke down in tears as she talked about missing her children, prompting former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, 31, to offer to run her a bath in a bid to cheer her up.

She accepted his offer and her campmates all rallied around her as she relaxed in the bath, but their efforts didn't stop there as Sam and JLS' Marvin Humes then serenaded her and danced. The younger sister of Britney Spears was looked baffled as her co-stars burst into song while she bathed, with viewers taking to social media to share their hilarious reactions to the exchange. Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly described it as the show's 'weirdest' ever moment and also took to Twitter to join fans in poking fun at the interaction





