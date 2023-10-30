Jamie Carragher shares title verdict as Liverpool and Man City chances rated

Jamie Carragher has stuck by his prediction of Manchester City winning the Premier League this season, insisting Liverpool are not "quite ready" to push Pep Guardiola's side all the way.

City were 3-0 winners in the Manchester derdy on Sunday evening, breezing past Manchester United in style at Old Trafford to move nine points clear of their neighbours after 10 matches played. Despite this victory, it is Tottenham Hotspur who still lead the way at the top of the Premier League table after an almightily impressive start under new boss Ange Postecoglou.READ MORE: Ferrari upfront and Rolls Royce at the back' - National media react to Liverpool win over Nottingham Forest

With plenty of football still to be played, Liverpool and Arsenal remain in the hunt but Carragher sees only one team coming out on top come May. "I've got the feeling with City, when I was coming up against Gary and Roy , where even if Manchester United in years go by weren't top at this stage, it's almost if they are getting ready for the second half of the season," he told Sky Sports after the Sky Blues' triumph on Sunday. headtopics.com

"That today, a big game, put on a show to let people know how good they are, they are still the team to beat. I think they'll win the league comfortably this season, I do! I don't think Liverpool are quite ready to mount a serious challenge," continued Carragher.

"Arsenal, of course did that last season. Even though they've made a good start, I don't think they are playing as well as this time last season, so I don't think everything is 100 percent there." Sharing his view on the only way City may falter in the title race, Carragher exclusively told the ECHO earlier this month: "It's whether going to the Club World Cup, with the extra trips and games, will have an impact. Europa League games are going to be less intense for Liverpool compared to Champions League matches. headtopics.com

