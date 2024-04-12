Jamie Carragher labels Erling Haaland as the "ultimate luxury player"

Jamie Carragher has dubbed Erling Haaland the “ultimate luxury player ” while naming three Premier League icons better than the Manchester City striker. Haaland’s issues came to the fore in recent draws against City’s title rivals. Haaland’s drop-off comes after he banged in 52 goals in his debut campaign last year, helping City to a historic Treble. But with the goals drying up, Liverpool legend Carragher believes Haaland must start contributing more to his all-round game.

The player-turned-pundit reckons Haaland will never win the Ballon d’Or without adding some more strings to his bow. And Carragher also believes Haaland is not as good in his overall game as iconic Premier League strikers Thierry Henry, Luis Suarez and Harry Kane. Carragher told The Telegraph: "Erling Haaland is the ultimate luxury footballer. He is undoubtedly one of the world’s greatest goal-scorers, but is yet to become a world-class player. “To be truly world-class you need more than one, all-encompassing trait. Think of the best Premier League strikers of the last 20 years – Thierry Henry, Luis Suarez or Harry Kane – and they had or have a major influence on the biggest matches whether they scored or not. All of them could play for any side in the world and contribute more than an impressive strike-rate.

