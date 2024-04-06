James Ward-Prowse scores winner as West Ham beat Wolves

James Ward-Prowse scored direct from a corner to give West Ham a precious Premier League win at Wolves - but the victory was marred by a major injury scare around Jarrod Bowen . Ward-Prowse's 84th-minute effort swerved over Wolves keeper Jose Sa and dipped in at the far post to complete a second-half comeback after Lucas Paqueta cancelled out Pabio Sarabia's penalty with his own coolly-taken spot-kick.
The game ended in controversy though as Wolves were denied what they thought was an equaliser in the ninth minute of stoppage time for an offside against young substitute Tawanda Chirewa, who was deemed to have impeded goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, even though he was getting nowhere near Maximilian Kilman's header.What did you make of West Ham's display? Send us your views here The England forward appeared to hurt his elbow as he fell awkwardly five minutes into the second period and although he tried to continue, it quickly became apparent he had to go of
James Ward-Prowse West Ham Wolves Premier League Injury Jarrod Bowen
