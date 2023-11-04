James O'Brien criticizes Boris Johnson's handling of the pandemic

James O'Brien started his monologue by reminding his listeners that she was the deputy head of civil service at the time - "It is impossible to exaggerate the importance of her role". He then explained how one of the points she made that struck him the most was her description of Boris Johnson "laughing at the Italians" in the very early days of the pandemic. "I don't know if you remember, but that's when we all started panicking", he said

. "The idea that what was happening in Italy wouldn't happen here, well it was surreal. It feels even more surreal in retrospect than it did at the time." READ MORE: 'Let the elderly accept their fate': Boris Johnson's view of Covid emerges as toxic government infighting revealed "We probably sort of had our fingers crossed behind our back, didn't we?" he continued. "You can't really think that we are somehow going to be able to navigate this nastiness or even perhaps develop a nationwide immunity to it simply by dint of being British", he added in disbelief. "He honestly believed that the ludicrous, bogus, patriotic, nonsense that typifies his entire life - and propelled him all the way to Downing Street - he honestly believed that this was somehow a skill set with which you could tackle a global pandemic. "He would just somehow become world-beating by just saying it a lot...but there was no plan in place, there was no particular sense of urgency", James sai

