James Middleton shares first photo of baby - reveals gender and unique name

has shared the first images of his newborn son, and it appears that the youngster has already been welcomed into the family by James and Alizee's pet dogs.In the photo, James revealed that the pair had welcomed a baby boy, naming him Inigo. One of the photos saw Inigo's hand holding a small pendant of James' beloved pet pooch, Ella, who sadly passed away earlier in the year.
James wrote in the caption: "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy. No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.
He added: "We would like to thank the wonderful team at Basingstoke hospital, from the very first scan to walking out the front door for the first time as three, we couldn’t have felt more supported and looked after throughout so thank you NHS."© Instagramin March 2021 that he had his late dog Ella to thank for him meeting his future wife at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea in 2018. A year later, he popped the question to French financial analyst Alizee in the Lake District. headtopics.com
The last photograph James shared before the pair welcomed their baby was a snap of him and Alizee on a boat during a"Happy Anniversary my darling. Two years married and I couldn’t be more in love with you and still, the best is yet to come…" he wrote in an Instagram post.
