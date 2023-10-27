James Middleton's wife Alizee Thevenet glows in double denim days after giving birth

The financial analyst and sister-in-law to the Princess of Wales, 33, stepped out with her husband James, 36, for a stroll in Notting Hill with their £795 Silver Cross pram in a double denim look to die for.The new mother wore a dark wash denim shirt with an open collar and styled it with a pair of jeans in the matching wash with a fit and flare style for a casual 70s-inspired look.

The Princess Royal arrived at her brother the King's reception at Buckingham Palace on Thursday in this elegant ensembleQueen Camilla shines in late Queen's tiara and diamonds for glittering reception with King CharlesThe Crown Princess is back on her feet celebrating Prince Christian of Denmark's 18th birthday in this stunning lookDuchess Sophie looks fresh off the plane in pie-crust blouse and the boldest...

Read more:

hellomag »

Princess Kate's incredible gift to brother James Middleton revealed following arrival of babyJames Middleton and wife Alizee Thevenet have welcomed their first baby Read more ⮕

James Middleton and wife Alizee Thevenet pictured with newborn baby for the first timeThe Princess of Wales's brother and his wife have welcomed their first child Read more ⮕

James Middleton welcomes first child with wife Alizée ThevenetThe Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton has welcomed his first child with wife Alizée Thevenet after announcing they were set to become parents earlier this year Read more ⮕

James Middleton welcomes first child! Kate's brother and his wife Alizee Thevenet are spotted...James Middleton has confirmed his engagement to Alizee Thevenet with a cute picture on Instagram. The Duchess of Cambridge's brother proposed to French girlfriend Alizee with a sapphire ring. He shared this video sweet video to social media. Read more ⮕

James Middleton welcomes first child! Kate's brother and his wife Alizee Thevenet are spotted...James Middleton has confirmed his engagement to Alizee Thevenet with a cute picture on Instagram. The Duchess of Cambridge's brother proposed to French girlfriend Alizee with a sapphire ring. He shared this video sweet video to social media. Read more ⮕

Joy for Princess Kate’s brother James Middleton as he and wife Alizee Thevenet welcome their first baby...PRINCESS Kate’s brother has welcomed his first baby. James Middleton, 36, was spotted pushing his newborn around Notting Hill with wife Alizee Thevenet on Tuesday. The baby’s gender has… Read more ⮕