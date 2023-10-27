James Middleton and wife Alizée Thevenet's £1.45m country home with new baby

Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala. We've seen glimpses of their dreamy estate on Instagram - and it looks like the perfect place for their family.

James and Alizee, who met by chance in South Kensington in 2018, previously shared a house in London, but they ditched the city inWATCH: James Middleton shares video of parents' Bucklebury home for the sweetest reason: "We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."James has shared a few looks inside his private home life with sweet photos of Alizée and their pets.

"It’s been a hectic few months moving into our new home & we couldn’t be happier. We are settling into our life in the country & the dogs their new home #housemove #lifeinthecountry #dogsofinstagram #dogs." headtopics.com

In keeping with the rustic property, the couple's open plan living room features a chunky wooden dining table, beams on the ceiling and a cast iron fireplace with a brick surround where their dogs posed for a photo.Back in 2017, James posted a photo of one of his dogs as a puppy in the living room of his former home. He inadvertently showed that the room had olive green walls and wooden floors, as well as a traditional fireplace with green and cream tiles.

It had a large open fireplace with a black stone back, and traditional logs. It was framed with a cream leather ledge and black railing to protect his dogs.James is the proud owner of one golden retriever and five black spaniels, and he treats them to a la carte dinners at home. In March, he shared a photo of them sat around his wooden dining table, and revealed that the room was decorated with cream walls and a large mirror hanging in a wooden frame on the wall. headtopics.com

Read more:

hellomag »

James Middleton and wife Alizee Thevenet pictured with newborn baby for the first timeThe Princess of Wales's brother and his wife have welcomed their first child Read more ⮕

James Middleton welcomes first child with wife Alizée ThevenetThe Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton has welcomed his first child with wife Alizée Thevenet after announcing they were set to become parents earlier this year Read more ⮕

Princess Kate's incredible gift to brother James Middleton revealed following arrival of babyJames Middleton and wife Alizee Thevenet have welcomed their first baby Read more ⮕

James Middleton's wife Alizee Thevenet glows in double denim days after giving birthPrincess Kate's sister-in-law looked beautiful in this double denim look just days after giving birth to her first child Read more ⮕

James Middleton shares first photo of baby - reveals gender and unique nameThe Princess of Wales's brother and his wife Alizee Thevenet are now parents Read more ⮕

Joy for Princess Kate’s brother James Middleton as he and wife Alizee Thevenet welcome their first baby...PRINCESS Kate’s brother has welcomed his first baby. James Middleton, 36, was spotted pushing his newborn around Notting Hill with wife Alizee Thevenet on Tuesday. The baby’s gender has… Read more ⮕