James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet break family tradition with baby Inigo's birth

"He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy. No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three,"Similarly, Kate's younger sister, Pippa, also opted for the Lindo Wing for the births of her children, Arthur, Grace and Rose.

James and Alizee welcomed their baby boy at NHS Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, with the new father thanking staff in his Instagram announcement."We would like to thank the wonderful team at Basingstoke hospital, from the very first scan to walking out the front door for the first time as three, we couldn’t have felt more supported and looked after throughout so thank you NHS.

Alizee dressed her baby bump in a white summer dress for one snap, and a blue and white oversized shirt in the second. Baby Inigo is Michael and Carole's seventh grandchild, and the tot has plenty of cousins to hang out with as he gets older – including royal cousins, George, Charlotte and Louis.James and Alizee also share their home with their six beloved dogs - Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala & Isla. James's pup, Ella, whom he credited with meeting his future wife, sadly passed away in January. headtopics.com

He paid tribute to his late pooch in the Instagram post, writing: "We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…).

Princess Kate's sister-in-law looked beautiful in this double denim look just days after giving birth to her first childPrincess Kate's brother James Middleton celebrates personal milestone ahead of first baby headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: hellomag »

James Middleton shares adorable photos of newborn sonJames Middleton, brother of Princess Kate, shares the first photos of his newborn son and expresses his gratitude to the hospital. He also mentions the overwhelming emotion of becoming a father and the support he received from his sisters. James is seen using royal-approved parenting accessories, including a Silver Cross pram and a BabyBjorn baby carrier. Read more ⮕

Richard Madeley and James Haskell's Heated Arguments and SplitRichard Madeley and James Haskell have had heated arguments over the years, with Richard even telling James to 'f**k off'. James admitted kicking out his father-in-law during Christmas for a 'stress-free' dinner. Richard is reportedly unhappy with James' recent behavior and plans to talk to him about it. James was seen partying with women and getting cozy with a blonde woman, who turned out to be a PR advisor. Richard wants the best for his daughter and won't hesitate to express his feelings. Read more ⮕

Queen Elizabeth's signature makeup look that Kate Middleton refuses to wearThe late monarch was known for her iconic sense of style and wearing bright colours which she also applied to her makeup looks. Read more ⮕

Bucks' Middleton to Miss Sunday's Game, Expected to Play MondayCoach Adrian Griffin announced that three-time All-Star Middleton will sit out Sunday's game as part of injury management, but is expected to play in the team's first back-to-back game on Monday. Middleton played limited minutes in the Bucks' season opener and expressed his excitement to be back on the court. Read more ⮕

Kate Middleton Broke a 350-Year-Old Tradition on Her Wedding DayPrince William and Kate Middleton broke a long-standing tradition with their wedding, as Kate chose to style her own hair instead of using a professional hairstylist. Read more ⮕

Meghan Markle 'snubbed' by Kate Middleton's sister Pippa after mum's concernPippa Middleton wed her husband James Matthews in a stunning ceremony back in 2016, but a decision to ban Meghan Markle from the ceremony was reportedly made Read more ⮕