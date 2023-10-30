James Haskell watches rugby as Chloe Madeley stays at parents after split news

James Haskell spent Saturday night watching the rugby World Cup with daughter Bodhi while Chloe Madeley reportedly headed to her parents' house.

The former couple, who are reportedly still residing in their marital home, spent Saturday evening apart after announcing their split publicly, with James sharing clips of his night in with daughter Bodhi, one, on Instagram.

However, it appears Chloe and James reunited on Sunday after their night apart, with the mum-of-one sharing a photo of Bodhi with her cousin Kit - Chloe's brother Jack Madeley and his wife Issy's son - on her Instagram Stories. Chloe tagged husband James, as well as Jack, 37, and Issy in the photo. headtopics.com

Doting mum Chloe could be seen holding Bodhi as they looked at something together in the black-and-white snap. The couple released a joint statement confirming that they are no longer together after parting ways at the end of September 2023.

They added: "Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time. Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love." headtopics.com

