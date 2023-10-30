James Haskell shares sweet picture of Chloe Madeley after announcing split

James Haskell has taken to social media with a sweet picture of Chloe Madeley days after announcing their split. The couple confirmed the end of their marriage in a statement, initially issued by former rugby star James, on Saturday (October 28).

It confirmed that the pair parted ways at the end of September after Chloe was photographed not wearing her wedding on her left hand over the past few weeks. They explained in the statement that they didn't plan to announce the separation at this time, particularly as they currently have a reality show airing on ITVBe.

Chloe's statement shared with The Sun reads: "James and I mutually decided to separate at the end of September, 2023. We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time - certainly not while the television show was airing - but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand. headtopics.com

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon says she's 'alive' as she explains refusing help in supermarket with her kids"Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time. Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love."

James shared the statement on his Instagram page, captioning it with: "It's with a lot of sadness I write this post, but unfortunately, in the world we live in, it has to be done. My priority is my daughter’s and Chloe’s happiness and security. For that reason, I won't be commenting any further." headtopics.com

But it appears the couple are still spending time together in the best interest of their daughter, Bodhi, who was born last summer. Taking to Instagram on Monday morning (October 30), James shared a sweet black and white photo of Chloe, who is the daughter of TV duo Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, doting on their little girl.

